Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2021-2028

The activated clotting time testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is estimated to reach 587.98 USD million by 2028. The growing of the geriatric population will help in escalating the growth of the activated clotting time testing market.

The activated clotting time (ACT) is a test that is utilized mainly to monitor high doses of unfractionated (standard) heparin therapy. Heparin is a drug that prevents the blood clotting (anticoagulant) and is generally given intravenously (IV) by injection or by continuous infusion. High doses of heparin may be given during processes that require the blood to be prevented from clotting, like the heart bypass surgery.

Segmentation:

Global Activated Clotting Time Testing Market, By Product Type (Point of Care, Clinical Laboratory Analyzer), Application (Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgery, ECMO, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Critical Care Units, Hemodialysis Units), Technology (Optical Detection, Laser Based Detection, Mechanical Detection, Fluorescent Based Detection), End- User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes), Test (Prothrombin Time, Fibrinogen, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time, Activated Clotting Time, D Dimer, Platelet Function, Heparin and Protamine Dose Response Test for ACT, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The activated clotting time testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, test, technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into point of care, clinical laboratory analyzer.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular and vascular surgery, ECMO, cardiac catheterization laboratories, critical care units, hemodialysis units.

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into optical detection, laser based detection, mechanical detection, fluorescent based detection.

Based on the end- user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes.

Based on the test, the market is segmented into prothrombin time, fibrinogen, activated partial thromboplastin time, activated clotting time, d dimer, platelet function, heparin & protamine dose response test for act, others.

List of Top Key Vendors:

The major players covered in the activated clotting time testing market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Helena Laboratories Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Instrumentation Laboratory India Pvt ltd, Medtronic, Diagnostica Stago S.A.S, WerfenLife, S.A., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Danaher., Horiba Ltd., Hycel Medical, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., ACON, BIO GROUP MEDICAL SYSTEM, Beijing Succeeder Technology Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Activated Clotting Time Testing Market Country Level Analysis

The activated clotting time testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, test, technology and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the activated clotting time testing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the activated clotting time testing market because of the increasing occurrences of blood-related disorders and the rising of the government initiatives for the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing number of general surgeries, the rise in the research and development activities and the rapid increasing of the elderly population which will further boost the growth of the activated clotting time testing market in the region during the forecast period.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

