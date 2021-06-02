Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is Thriving According to New Report: Opportunities Rise For Stakeholders

This market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The report compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success.

Wireless mesh network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on wireless mesh network market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Major Industry Competitors: Wireless Mesh Network Market

The renowned players in Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP , Qorvus Systems, Inc , Firetide, Inc. , Fluidmesh Networks LLC, Synapse Wireless, ZIH Corp, Concentris Systems LLC, ABB, SCAN RF Projects, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Wirepas Ltd., Ruckus Networks, Strix systems, Nortel Networks Inc., Lumen radio, ValuePoint Networks, Inc., Proxim Wireless, Winncom Technologies Corp. Trilliant Holdings Inc., Filament, Veniam, Hype Labs, Quantenna Communications, Inc. and many more.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: Wireless Mesh Network Market

By Component (Physical Appliances, Mesh Platforms And Services), Mesh Design (Infrastructure Wireless Mesh And AD-HOC Mesh), Service (Deployment & Provisioning, Network Planning), Radio Frequency (Sub 1 GHZ Band, 2.4 GHZ Band, 4.9 GHZ Band), Applications (Video Streaming & Surveillance, Disaster Management)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing connectivity in the mobiles and handsets, due to artificial intelligence

Growing demand for smart street lighting infrastructure which controls the density of lights for favorable uses

It is used for safe guarding publics from terrorism and assassination, by using video surveillance

Key Developments in the Market:

Rajant Corporation expanded the multi frequency mesh that is applicable in voice, video and data by increasing its bandwidth.

Cambium Networks provided the wireless Ethernet bridge, which is applicable in Wi-Fi access point and security cameras feeds.

