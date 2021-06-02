Global Vehicle Telematics Market 2021 Inclining Emerging Opportunities, Sweeping Trends, In-Depth Analysis

This market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The report compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the report to guide market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success.

Vehicle Telematics market

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery

Proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost

Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles

Rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle Telematics Market Share Analysis

Vehicle Telematics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Vehicle Telematics market.

Market Segmentation

By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment), By Geography

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Vehicle Telematics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Vehicle Telematics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Vehicle Telematics Industry

PTC, Inc., Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics Bv, Verizon Telematics, Inc., Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Zonar Systems, Inc, OCTO Telematics Ltd, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Microlise Group Ltd, Inseego Corporation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type

7 Vehicle Telematics Market, By Organization Size

8 Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

