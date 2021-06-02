Artificial Intelligence Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to reach USD 348.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing need for understanding consumer needs and market trends is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of social media, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global Artificial Intelligence market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart,: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/86

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Samsung Electronics, Intel, Xilinx, NVIDIA, IBM, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Facebook, among others.

To get an Inquiry About Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/86

The Artificial Intelligence market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware Processors Memory Network

Software AI Platforms AI Solutions

Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS) Others Natural Language Processing (NLP) Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Manufacturing Agriculture Automotive Retail Human Resources Security Marketing Construction Law Fintech Aerospace Defense Supply chain Food and Beverage Media and Entertainment Gaming Telecommunications Oil and Gas



Geographical Terrain of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in big data

4.2.2.2. Increase in demand for intelligent virtual assistants

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited Number of AI Experts

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.1.1. Processors

5.1.1.2. Memory

5.1.1.3. Network

5.1.2. Software

5.1.2.1. AI Platforms

5.1.2.2. AI Solutions

5.1.3. Services

5.1.3.1. Deployment & Integration

5.1.3.2. Support & Maintenance

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Machine Learning

6.1.1.1. Deep Learning

6.1.1.2. Supervised Learning

6.1.1.3. Unsupervised Learning

6.1.1.4. Reinforcement Learning

6.1.1.5. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANS)

6.1.1.6. Others

6.1.2. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.1.3. Context-Aware Computing

6.1.4. Computer Vision

Continue..!

Read more About Artificial Intelligence Industry Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

Related Report:

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Analysis, By Product (Mechanical Valves & Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves), By Application (Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Valve Regurgitation), By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Forecasts to 2027

Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis By Product (Hand-held, Fingertip, Tabletop, Wrist-worn, Others), By Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable) By End Use (Hospitals, Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care), By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Component, By Product, By Type, By Mode of Delivery, By Level of Interactivity, By Setting, By Usage, By Application (Drug Databases, Care Plans, Diagnostic Decision Support, Disease Reference), By End-use, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis By Technology (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors), By Application (Head & Neck Cancer, Blood Cancers, Liver Cancer), By End-Use (Cancer Specialty Centers, Hospitals and Clinics), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Blockchain in Healthcare Market By Type (Permissioned/Private Blockchain, Permissionless/Public Blockchain), By Application, By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Forecasts to 2027

Biologics Market By Source, By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Hormones/Proteins, Cellular-Based Biologics, Gene-Based Biologics), By Application (Cancer, Infectious, Immunological, Cardiovascular, Haematological Diseases), Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Autonomous Vehicle Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), By Application (Civil, Robo taxi, Ride hail and share, Self-driving Bus and Truck) and By Fuel Type (ICE, HEV, BEV) Forecasts to 2027.

Alternative Proteins Market By Source (Plant Protein, Mycoprotein, Algal Protein, Insect Protein, and By Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Personal Care and Cosmetics), Forecasts to 2027

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs