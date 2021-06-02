Pharmacogenomics Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

The global Pharmacogenomics Market is expected to reach USD 11.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global pharmacogenomics (PGx) market is growing at a substantial pace owing to the growing demand for personalized therapy, increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, availability of financial support for research and development.

The global Pharmacogenomics market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Admera Health, LLC, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Illumina, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, among others.

The Pharmacogenomics market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Kits Assays and Reagents Instruments Software

Services Genotyping SNP Identification Pharmacogenetic Testing Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-Time PCR qPCR Digital PCR DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Mass Spectrometry Gel Electrophoresis Hybridization Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) Others Microarray Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Neurology/Psychiatry Cardiovascular Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Organization Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Others



Geographical Terrain of the Global Pharmacogenomics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Pharmacogenomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pharmacogenomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for personalized therapy

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of target chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High Costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Pharmacogenomics Market By Products and Services Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Products and Services Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Products

5.1.1.1. Kits

5.1.1.2. Assays and Reagents

5.1.1.3. Instruments

5.1.1.4. Software

5.1.2. Services

5.1.2.1. Genotyping

5.1.2.2. SNP Identification

5.1.2.3. Pharmacogenetic Testing

5.1.2.4. Other Services

Chapter 6. Pharmacogenomics Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.1.1.1. Real Time PCR

6.1.1.2. qPCR

6.1.1.3. Digital PCR

6.1.2. DNA Sequencing/Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.1.3. Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

6.1.4. Mass Spectrometry

6.1.5. Gel Electrophoresis

6.1.6. Hybridization

6.1.6.1. Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

6.1.6.2. Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

6.1.6.3. Others

6.1.7. Microarray

6.1.8. Others

Chapter 7. Pharmacogenomics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Oncology

7.1.2. Infectious Diseases

7.1.3. Neurology/Psychiatry

7.1.4. Cardiovascular

7.1.5. Others

Continue..!

