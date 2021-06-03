Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Emerging Technologies and Innovations – Key Players BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Faurecia, DENSO, Forecast 2028

The exhaust heat recovery system is a technology that helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles. It further is used by the manufacturers to save fuel and energy. The exhaust heat recovery system converts the thermal losses in the engine exhaust into energy. From the name itself, it is clear that the technology can be used either on conventional vehicles or hybrid ones. It cannot be used on electric vehicles because they don’t emit any harmful gases.

With the wide ranging Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Global exhaust heat recovery system market will undergo a rise in its market value from USD 41.73 billion to USD 103.7 billion for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market will witness a CAGR of 12.06% for the forecast period.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmBH and Faurecia are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific exhaust heat recovery system market and the market leaders targeting China, Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The exhaust heat recovery system market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmBH and Faurecia as they are the market leaders for exhaust heat recovery system. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the exhaust heat recovery system market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the exhaust heat recovery system market report are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Faurecia, DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Aptiv., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bosal, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Autoliv Inc., IHI Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Econotherm (UK) LTD, Thermax Limited., Ormat., Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC and MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Segmentation : Global Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market

On the basis of type, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into exhaust gas heat recovery (EGHR), rankine cycle systems, thermoelectric generator and electric turbo compounding (ETC).

On the basis of technology, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into EGR, turbocharger, ORC and TEG.

On the basis of component, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into EGR valve and cooler, compressor, turbine, evaporator, condenser and TEG module.

The exhaust heat recovery system market can also be segmented on the basis of energy source into fuel and electric vehicles.

On the basis of vehicle type, the exhaust heat recovery system market is bifurcated into passenger, light commercial vehicles heavy commercial vehicles and electric vehicles.

On the basis of sales channel, the exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Major Highlights of Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Exhaust Heat Recovery System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Exhaust Heat Recovery System market.

Country Level Analysis

The Exhaust Heat Recovery System market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Exhaust Heat Recovery System market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Exhaust Heat Recovery System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Exhaust Heat Recovery System market.

