E-Bike Market expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027

Global E-Bike Market is growing with factor such as increasing growth in cycling tourism; high traffic congestions in urban cities are increasing the demand for e-bikes globally. There is increase in the demand of greener and cleaner mode of transportation which is boosting the global e-bike market. .

With the wide ranging E-Bike market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via E-Bike marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

E-bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the e-bike market are Accell Group, Derby Cycle, JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD., AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Karbon Kinetics Ltd, Solex Cycle North America Inc., ITALJET SPA, GenZe by Mahindra (a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.), A2B, Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, M1-Sporttechnik, F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD., Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, myStromer AG, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global E-Bike Market

On the basis of battery type, the e-bike market is segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, nickel metal hydride, lead acid, sealed lead acid, and others.

On the basis of hub motor location, the e-bike market is segmented into mid drive hub motor, rear hub motor, and front hub motor.

On the basis of mode, the e-bike market is segmented into pedal assist, and throttle.

On the basis of battery power, the e-bike market is segmented into under 750 W, and over 750 W. from various governments help under 750 W batteries to dominate the segment.

On the basis of class, the e-bike market is segmented into class I (pedal assist/pedelec), class II (throttle), and class III (speed pedelec).

On the basis of usage, the e-bike market is segmented into city/urban, cruise, mountain/trekking bikes, racing, cargo, and others.

Major Highlights of E-Bike Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on E-Bike market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the E-Bike market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in E-Bike market.

Country Level Analysis

The E-Bike market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the E-Bike market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

E-Bike market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to E-Bike market.

