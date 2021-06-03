Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market 2021 Competitive Analysis, Industry Size, Shares, Demands, Consumer Trends & Major Companies Growth – Crown Holdings, Guala Closures, Evergreen Packaging, Berry Global, Bericap, Aptargroup

“

Competitive Report on Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market with in-depth focus on Industry Analysis, Regional Forecasts, Key Growth Drivers, Major Applications, Consumer Demands, Production, Sales, Emerging Opportunities and Business Investments by 2027.

The main objective of this research report is to help the users understand the global Beverage Caps and Closures market in terms of its industry definition, classification, segmentation, market size, market shares, market growth and opportunities, trends, applications and the challenges which can emerge in the near future in the market. The users will find this research report very helpful in understanding all the important parameters of the global Beverage Caps and Closures market. The data and the information on the Beverage Caps and Closures market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The market facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts and figures much better.

COVID-19 Impact on Beverage Caps and Closures Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Beverage Caps and Closures market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on key parameters, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This research report focuses on the market size of the Global Market, Top Regions and Top Countries in the Beverage Caps and Closures Market 2021-2027 including focus on analysis of key players/suppliers and market share by regions, with company and product introduction, current position in the market including their market scope and development status by types and applications which will provide its price and profit status, and marketing status & market growth drivers and challenges.

Key Business Companies covered in this Research Report:

Crown Holdings, Guala Closures, Evergreen Packaging, Berry Global, Bericap, Aptargroup

This Market Research Report is further classified into the Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Metal, Plastics

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Bottled Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks

Important Regions and Countries covered in this Research Report:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Venezuela

• Ecuador

• Puerto Rico

• Peru

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Poland

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• South Asia

• Bangladesh

• Pakistan

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Vietnam

• Myanmar

• Singapore

• East Asia

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Middle East

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Iran

• Iraq

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Africa

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Algeria

• Morocoo

• South Africa

• Oceania

• Australia

• New Zealand

Key Points covered in this Research Report are as follows:

The Key points that are covered within the report are the key market players that are involved in the Beverage Caps and Closures market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

The complete profiles of all the key companies are mentioned in detail. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the Beverage Caps and Closures market is discussed in detail wherein the multiple end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information are covered by market players, by regions, by types, by applications and custom research can be added according to your specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Beverage Caps and Closures market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Research Report

To gain detailed analysis of the Beverage Caps and Closures market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the important production processes, major issues and solutions to analyze the risks and developments.

To understand the most driving and restraining forces in the Beverage Caps and Closures market and its impact on the market size.

Learn about the business strategies that are being adopted by the top industry companies.

To understand the future outlook and growth prospects for the Beverage Caps and Closures market in 2021.

Besides the standard structured reports, we also provide custom research reports according to your specific requirements.

Key Points From The Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Plastics

1.4.4 Other Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Bottled Water

1.5.3 Carbonated Soft Drinks

1.5.4 Beer

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market

1.8.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Beverage Caps and Closures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume

3.4.1 East Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 East Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.5.1 Europe Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 South Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.6.1 South Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 South Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Southeast Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.7.1 Southeast Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Southeast Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.8.1 Middle East Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Africa Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.9.1 Africa Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Africa Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Oceania Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.10.1 Oceania Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Oceania Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 South America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.11.1 South America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 South America Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.12 Rest of the World Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume (2016-2021)

3.12.1 Rest of the World Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.12.2 Rest of the World Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 North America

4.1 North America Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

4.2 United States

4.3 Canada

4.4 Mexico

5 East Asia

5.1 East Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

5.2 China

5.3 Japan

5.4 South Korea

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

6.2 Germany

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Russia

6.7 Spain

6.8 Netherlands

6.9 Switzerland

6.10 Poland

7 South Asia

7.1 South Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

7.2 India

7.3 Pakistan

7.4 Bangladesh

8 Southeast Asia

8.1 Southeast Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

8.2 Indonesia

8.3 Thailand

8.4 Singapore

8.5 Malaysia

8.6 Philippines

8.7 Vietnam

8.8 Myanmar

9 Middle East

9.1 Middle East Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

9.2 Turkey

9.3 Saudi Arabia

9.4 Iran

9.5 United Arab Emirates

9.6 Israel

9.7 Iraq

9.8 Qatar

9.9 Kuwait

9.10 Oman

10 Africa

10.1 Africa Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

10.2 Nigeria

10.3 South Africa

10.4 Egypt

10.5 Algeria

10.6 Morocco

11 Oceania

11.1 Oceania Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

11.2 Australia

11.3 New Zealand

12 South America

12.1 South America Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

12.2 Brazil

12.3 Argentina

12.4 Columbia

12.5 Chile

12.6 Venezuela

12.7 Peru

12.8 Puerto Rico

12.9 Ecuador

13 Rest of the World

13.1 Rest of the World Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption by Countries

13.2 Kazakhstan

14 Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type

14.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Volume Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

14.3 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Sales Price by Type (2016-2021)

15 Consumption Analysis by Application

15.1 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption Volume by Application (2016-2021)

15.2 Global Beverage Caps and Closures Consumption Value by Application (2016-2021)

16 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beverage Caps and Closures Business

16.1 Crown Holdings

16.1.1 Crown Holdings Company Profile

16.1.2 Crown Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.1.3 Crown Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.2 Guala Closures

16.2.1 Guala Closures Company Profile

16.2.2 Guala Closures Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.2.3 Guala Closures Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.3 Evergreen Packaging

16.3.1 Evergreen Packaging Company Profile

16.3.2 Evergreen Packaging Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.3.3 Evergreen Packaging Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.4 Berry Global

16.4.1 Berry Global Company Profile

16.4.2 Berry Global Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.4.3 Berry Global Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.5 Bericap

16.5.1 Bericap Company Profile

16.5.2 Bericap Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.5.3 Bericap Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.6 AptarGroup

16.6.1 AptarGroup Company Profile

16.6.2 AptarGroup Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.6.3 AptarGroup Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.7 Amcor

16.7.1 Amcor Company Profile

16.7.2 Amcor Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.7.3 Amcor Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.8 Silgan Holdings

16.8.1 Silgan Holdings Company Profile

16.8.2 Silgan Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.8.3 Silgan Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.9 Global Closure Systems

16.9.1 Global Closure Systems Company Profile

16.9.2 Global Closure Systems Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.9.3 Global Closure Systems Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.10 Ball Corporation

16.10.1 Ball Corporation Company Profile

16.10.2 Ball Corporation Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.10.3 Ball Corporation Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.11 Pact Group Holdings

16.11.1 Pact Group Holdings Company Profile

16.11.2 Pact Group Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.11.3 Pact Group Holdings Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.12 Albea S.A

16.12.1 Albea S.A Company Profile

16.12.2 Albea S.A Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.12.3 Albea S.A Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

16.13 Tetra Laval

16.13.1 Tetra Laval Company Profile

16.13.2 Tetra Laval Beverage Caps and Closures Product Specification

16.13.3 Tetra Laval Beverage Caps and Closures Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

17 Beverage Caps and Closures Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17.1 Beverage Caps and Closures Key Raw Materials Analysis

17.1.1 Key Raw Materials

17.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

17.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Beverage Caps and Closures

17.4 Beverage Caps and Closures Industrial Chain Analysis

18 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

18.1 Marketing Channel

18.2 Beverage Caps and Closures Distributors List

18.3 Beverage Caps and Closures Customers

19 Market Dynamics

19.1 Market Trends

19.2 Opportunities and Drivers

19.3 Challenges

19.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

20 Production and Supply Forecast

20.1 Global Forecasted Production of Beverage Caps and Closures (2022-2027)

20.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Beverage Caps and Closures (2022-2027)

20.3 Global Forecasted Price of Beverage Caps and Closures (2016-2027)

20.4 Global Forecasted Production of Beverage Caps and Closures by Region (2022-2027)

20.4.1 North America Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.2 East Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.3 Europe Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.4 South Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.5 Southeast Asia Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.6 Middle East Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.7 Africa Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.8 Oceania Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.9 South America Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.4.10 Rest of the World Beverage Caps and Closures Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

20.5 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

20.5.1 Global Sales Volume, Sales Revenue and Sales Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

20.5.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Application (2022-2027)

21 Consumption and Demand Forecast

21.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.2 East Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Countriy

21.4 South Asia Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.5 Southeast Asia Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.6 Middle East Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.7 Africa Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.8 Oceania Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.9 South America Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

21.10 Rest of the world Forecasted Consumption of Beverage Caps and Closures by Country

22 Research Findings and Conclusion

23 Methodology and Data Source

23.1 Methodology/Research Approach

23.1.1 Research Programs/Design

23.1.2 Market Size Estimation

23.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

23.2 Data Source

23.2.1 Secondary Sources

23.2.2 Primary Sources

23.3 Disclaimer

