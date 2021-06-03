Needle Coke Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The demand for needle coke is growing due to the production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry. These electrodes are also used to scrap substitute and melt steel scrap. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite other applications, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicle. Graphite is the largest input material in lithium-ion batteries by volume. The Tesla Model S contains up to 85kg of graphite.

The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, technological developments, product advancements, factors influencing the market growth, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints. It offers an analysis of the factors having the potential to affect the dynamics of the demand and supply, along with current and emerging trends.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The Global Needle Coke Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Summary of the Global Needle Coke Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Needle Coke Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the iron & steel industry, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in demand-supply gap

4.2.3.2. Legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Coal-based Needle Coke

5.1.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Grade Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Super-Premium Grade

6.1.2. Premium Grade

6.1.3. Intermediate-Premium Grade

READ MORE…!

