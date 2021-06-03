Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.

The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, technological developments, product advancements, factors influencing the market growth, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints. It offers an analysis of the factors having the potential to affect the dynamics of the demand and supply, along with current and emerging trends. These assessed key elements offer accurate insights into the market for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/241

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Vivo launched its Vivo V20 SE model, which comes with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating. The product has an anti-glare, matte glass, and a waterdrop notch.

The demand for anti-fingerprint coatings is driven by a growing demand for smartphones, which are being used several times a day. These coatings enhance the visibility of the screen. The segment for consumer goods is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The anti-fingerprint market in the APAC region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. This is due to the growing automotive and building & construction industries. The region also has a large production base for electronics products and robust growth in the manufacture of solar panels.

Key participants include AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vacuum Deposition Sol Gel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Consumer Goods Smartphones Laptops and Tablets Television Wearables Others Building & Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitary ware Automotive Solar Panels Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/241

Summary of the Global Anti Fingerprint Coatings Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing Demand from End-Use Applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent Environment Regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Hydrophobic Coating

5.1.2. Oleophobic Coating

Chapter 6. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Vacuum Deposition

6.1.2. Sol Gel

6.1.3. Others

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Device, Catheter), By Type (CAPD, APD), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Glass Market By Application (Architectural, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Others), By Technology (Electrochromic, PDLC, SPD, Thermochromic, Photochromic) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin (Artificial/Synthetic, Natural), By Type (Low-intensity sweeteners, High-intensity sweeteners), By Composition (Sugar Alcohols, Stevia, Saccharine, Sucralose) By Application (Beverage, Food), Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type (Smart Gas Meter, Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Services (Meter Deployment, System Integration, Program Management, and Consulting), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs