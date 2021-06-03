Global Personal Cloud Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights

The personal cloud market Data Bridge Market Research report offers analysis and insights into the different factors anticipated to be prevalent during the forecast period while providing their effect on the growth of the market. This global market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, applications. The Personal Cloud market report presents data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Personal Cloud market research report also provides market forecast information, considering the history of industry, the future of the industry with respect to what situation it may face, it will grow or it will fail.

In the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the personal cloud market is projected to see market growth at a rate of 25.40%.

The U.S. will dominate the North America personal cloud market due to the growing demand of the on-the go storage along with integration of personal cloud services to store images, videos and other documents, adoption of personal cloud services and growing number of research and development activities in the region. Europe will account for the second highest revenue generating region in the market due to the rising adoption of cloud based services, while China, Korea, and Japan will expect to grow at a highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific personal cloud market in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to prevalence of high broadband services along with increasing penetration of data centers and cloud services in the region.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

Google; Microsoft; Apple Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Dropbox; Box; Seagate Technology LLC; Western Digital Corporation; Synchronoss; Egnyte, Inc.; Buffalo EU B.V.; Funambol, Inc.; KeepItSafe, Inc.; D-Link Corporation/D-Link Systems, Inc.; ElephantDrive Inc.; ownCloud GmbH; Cloudike; SpiderOak; pCloud AG; Tresorit.; ASUS Cloud Corporation.; Barracuda Networks, Inc.; F-Secure; Mozy Inc.; Dell; JustCloud; MediaFire; IBM Corporation; among other domestic and global players

Key Market Segmentation

Personal cloud market on the basis of cloud type has been segmented as online cloud, NAS cloud, server cloud, and home-made cloud.

Based on revenue type, the personal cloud market has been segmented into direct revenue, and indirect revenue.

On the basis of user type, the personal cloud market has been segmented into individual, small business, and medium business.

Personal cloud has also been segmented on the basis of hosting type into providers’ hosting, and users’ hosting.

