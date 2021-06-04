Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Neuroscience Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the neuroscience market include Doric Lenses Inc; GE Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers, Laserglow Technologies; Mightex Systems, Prizmatix, Kendall Research Systems LLC, Noldus Information Technology, Med Associates Inc, Phoenix Technology Group, NeuroNexus. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global neuroscience market is projected to emerge as a promising market. The scope of neuroscience has been broadening over time. Different approaches are used to study the nervous system at different scales, from molecular and cellular studies of neurons to imaging of sensory, motor, and cognitive tasks in the brain. Escalating mental disorders prevalence, significant initiatives are undertaken by the healthcare communities, and expanding elderly population who are more prone to various central nervous systems are expected to fuel the global neuroscience market. In addition, considerable government funding for research, neuroscience-based initiatives by government bodies, and technological advances in tools and algorithms further influence market growth. However, low importance given to the mental disorder patient and ethical regulations about using animals in clinical studies is expected to hinder the market growth.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry's structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of neuroscience.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Neuroscience market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Technology

Brain Imaging

Neuro-Microscopy

Electrophysiology

Neuroproteomic Analysis

Animal Behaviour Analysis

Others

By Component

Instruments and Consumables

Software and Services

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the neuroscience market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

