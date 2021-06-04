Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

The global PET-CT Scanner Device Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the pet-ct scanner device market include Bruker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Mediso Ltd., MinFound Medical Systems Co., Ltd., MR Solutions, Neusoft Corporation, SOFIE, Canon, Inc., United Imaging Healthcare Co. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of diseases including cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and expanding aging population are propelling demand for PET-CT scanner devices worldwide. As per United Nations New York, 2017 Highlights, the global population aged 60 years and above is forecasted to reach almost 2.1 billion. The market is further projected to proliferate with increasing government investment in improving healthcare services, the rising number of diagnostic providers. Escalating private funding for R&D in PET-CT scanner devices, technological advancements, novel launches of products, and significant approval for product use are other important factors contributing to the growth. However, inadequate funding and shortage of skilled labor to handle advanced machines may hamper the market.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

This section of the PET-CT Scanner Device market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Type

Stationary Scanners

Portable Scanners/ Mobile Scanners

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Research Institutes

By Slice Count

Low Slice Scanner (<64 Slices)

Medium Slice Scanner (64 Slices)

High Slice Scanner (>64 Slices)

By Isotopes / Detector Types

Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG)

62Cu ATSM

18 F Sodium Fluoride

FMISO

Gallium

Thallium

Others

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the pet-ct scanner device market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

