Microcarrier Beads Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the microcarrier beads market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Lonza. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Booming vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and biologics manufacturing worldwide are thriving demand for microcarrier beads. Rising R&D funding to manufacture vaccines and explore new treatments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research centers, academic, and research institutes, and shift from a conical flask, stainless-steel bioreactors, or single-use bioreactors has been benefitting the market well. The market has increased steeply amid success at manufacturing vaccines for COVID-19. Vaccination is becoming an attractive therapeutic option for the eradication of COVID-19. Spurring efforts by the government by countries to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccines are influencing demand for microcarrier beads. Vaccine manufacturers are increasingly making use of microcarriers beads over other technologies as it can significantly reduce process complexity and labor intensity even in the large-scale culture process. However, economic uncertainties, trade barriers, and shortage of supply are hindering the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Lginate-Based

Dextran-Based

Collagen-Based

Polystyrene-Based

Others

By Application

Vaccine Manufacturing

Cell Therapy

Biologics Manufacturing

Other

By End User

CRO & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the microcarrier beads market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

