Mobile Video Surveillance Market | Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Business Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the mobile video surveillance market include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Avigilon, Advantech, Tyco International, Hanwha Techwin, Infinova and United Technologies. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The key factor boosting the market is that the growing demand for remote video surveillance technologies and systems for real-time monitoring and security at airports, commercial offices, transportation system vehicles, warehouses, and homes. The growth of this market is also highlighted by a rapidly growing number of retail establishments and government offices which are deploying mobile video surveillance systems for protection against fraud and terrorism activities. One of the crucial factors hindering the demand is the lack of reliable connections in some countries, especially in developing and less developed regions. The only concern limiting the demand for mobile video surveillance is a privacy concern. High-capacity storage needed to capture high-resolution videos is one of the problems faced by the mobile video surveillance market.””

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of mobile video surveillance . The growth and trends of mobile video surveillance industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Mobile Video Surveillance market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Offering

Hardware (Cameras, Storage Solutions, Video Encoders, Supporting Accessories)

Software (VMS, Video Analytics, Service, Maintenance, Installation)

By Application

Trains and Trams

Buses

Transport Vehicles

Police Cars

Drones

Others

By Vertical

Transportation

Law Enforcement

City Surveillance

Prisons and Correctional Facilities

Mining

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Construction

Marine

Military and Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the mobile video surveillance market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

