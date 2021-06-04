Global Non-Dispersive Infrared Sensing Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

The global Non-Dispersive Infrared Sensing Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the non-dispersive infrared sensing market include Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices), Murata, Sensirion, MKS Instruments, Vaisala, Teledyne API, Honeywell, ELT SENSOR, E+E, Dwyer Instruments, Trane. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The demand for NDIR sensors is increasing due to the boost in the food storage industry. One of the major factors boosting the growth of the NDIR market is the increasing global demand for automotive. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has remarkably influenced players operating the NDIR administration. However, due to the lockdowns imposed by different governments to control the spread of COVID-19, the sales of automotive have seen a downfall and hence have impacted the growth of the NDIR market. Nevertheless, to meet the rising demand for NDIR globally, the major players operating in the market mainly focus on technological advancements and expansion.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of non-dispersive infrared sensing . The growth and trends of non-dispersive infrared sensing industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Non-Dispersive Infrared Sensing market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Types

Industrial Security

Environmental Protection

Medical

Residential and Commercial Security

The Power Grid

Automotive

Research Organization

Others

By Applications

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the non-dispersive infrared sensing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

