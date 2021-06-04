E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Analysis by Top Players, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Electric scooters and motorcycles are plug in electric vehicles that usually have to two or three wheels. They use need battery to run and the electricity is usually stored on board in rechargeable battery. They have the ability to cover distance from below 75 miles to more than 100 miles. These electric vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and are rechargeable in nature. They are cost effective because they don’t run on fuel or petrol.

E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market will reach at an estimated value of USD 458.86 billion and grow at a CAGR of 35.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising low operating and maintenance costs is an essential factor driving the E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market report are Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, H-D, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Avan Motors India, Čezeta, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, GOVECS AG, Gogoro Inc., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd and Emflux Motors among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately..

Segmentation : Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

On the basis of type, the E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market is segmented into sealed lead acid and lithium-ion.

Based on distance covered, the E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market is segmented into below 75 miles, 75–100 miles and above 100 miles.

Based on vehicle type, the E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market is segmented into E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle.

Based on voltage type, the E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market is segmented into 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V.

The E-scooter/moped and E-motorcycle market is also segmented on the basis of technology type into plug- In and battery.

Country Level Analysis

The E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market.

Major Highlights of E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

