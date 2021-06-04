Global Asphalt Market 2020 : Manufacturers are Aggregate Industries Ltd., Anglo American Plc

Value Market Research has published a report on Asphalt Market with the assessment year 2020 to 2027. This report is full of qualitative and quantitative data, which provide comprehensive insights to get a better understanding of the market. This Asphalt Market report comprises the market size, share, value, and trends over the forecast period, it also provides an attractive market analysis with potential segments to invest in along with strategic steps taken by the key players. Additionally, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, including major countries analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Asphalt include Aggregate Industries Ltd., Anglo American Plc, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BP Plc, Cemex, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil Limited, Owens Corning, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Shell International, Total SA, United Refining Inc. and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad Asphalt has been sub-grouped into the Product, Asphalt Type, Application, End-Use and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks

Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products

Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cement

By Asphalt Type

Hot Mix Asphalt

Warm Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

By Application

Roadways

Waterproofing

Recreation

Others

By End-Use

Non-Residential

Residential

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Asphalt in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary Asphalt – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Global Asphalt Analysis By Product Global Asphalt Analysis By Asphalt Type Global Asphalt Analysis By Application Global Asphalt Analysis By End-Use Global Asphalt Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Asphalt Companies Company Profiles Of Asphalt Industry

