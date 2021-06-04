Malaysia Elderly Care Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape Executive Summary Development Factors 2028:Koninklijke Philips N.V. Metro Eldercare Sdn Bhd Homage Noble care

Malaysia Elderly Care Market report includes the methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments. Moreover, the major topics of this document range from market overview, global economic impact on industry, global market competition by manufacturers, global production, revenue (value) by region, global supply, consumption, export, import by regions, price trend by type, global market analysis by application, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, market effect factors analysis to market forecast.



Malaysia elderly care is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,830.59 million by 2027. The increasing aging population and the rising awareness of home care services in Malaysia are the main factors for the Malaysia elderly care market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Companies Mentioned in Malaysia Elderly Care Market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Metro Eldercare Sdn Bhd

Homage

Noble care

Aged Care Group Sdn Bhd

Medtronic

Econ Healthcare Group

Care Concierge

Lyc Senior Living Sdn Bhd

Ig Care Centre

Malaysia Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Based on the product type, the Malaysia elderly care market is classified into housing and assistive devices and pharmaceuticals. Housing and assistive devices segment is dominating the elderly care market because there is an ever-growing demand of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and also an increasing elderly population, especially those who are not capable of self-assistance.

Based on the service, Malaysia the elderly care market is classified into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. Homecare segment is dominating the elderly care market because this is a service which has been specially made for the elder patients for their wellbeing.

Based on the application, the Malaysia elderly care market is classified into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. Heart diseases segment is dominating the growth of the market due to the growing prevalence rate of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst ageing patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, Malaysia Elderly Care market share by regions, and market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Segmentation: This section provides details about Malaysia Elderly Care market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

On The Basis Of Segmentation, The Malaysia Elderly Care Market Is Primarily Divided Into:

By Product Type (Housing and Assistive Devices, Pharmaceuticals)

By Service (Homecare, Institutional Care, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Respiratory, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Cancer, Neurological, Kidney Diseases, Arthritis, Others)

Competitive Landscape and Malaysia Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metro Eldercare Sdn Bhd, Homage, Noble care, Aged Care Group Sdn Bhd, Medtronic, Econ Healthcare Group, Care Concierge, Lyc Senior Living Sdn Bhd and Ig Care Centre. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the Malaysia elderly care market.

For instance,

In September 2018, ACG and Eco World Development Group Berhad have joined hands to build the foundational CRAFT Home, which is a semi-furnished housing with age-friendly design. With this collaboration, the company will provide eminent service to its customers.

