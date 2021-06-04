Waste to Energy Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system’s demand over the forecast period.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Request a sample of the Global Waste to Energy Market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/228

Key Highlights From The Report

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The Biogas plants are a significant contributor to the biological segment’s growth as it is a low-cost technology and helps to curb down the levels of greenhouse gases & carbon emissions.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the Waste to energy market in 2019 due to the presence of major market players in the region and the government’s favorable regulatory policies and subsidies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increased funding for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biological Technology Biogas Plants Landfill Gas Fermentation Thermal Technology Pyrolysis Incineration Gasification Physical Technology



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/228

Key inferences influencing the revenue patterns of the market:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Waste to Energy market into a wide product spectrum.

The study covers essential data pertaining to the application landscape of these products, the demand for and market share held by each application type, along with their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A meticulous description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the key highlights of the global Waste to Energy market report.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Waste to Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Waste to Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand of electricity

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of renewable sources of energy

4.2.2.3. Favorable regulatory policies

4.2.2.4. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.5. Increasing technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of commercialization of Waste to Energy technology

4.2.3.2. Increasing focus on recycling of the waste materials

4.2.3.3. Expensive installation cost of the Incineration

4.2.3.4. Increasing amount of toxic emissions generated by burning waste

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Waste to Energy Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biological Technology

5.1.1.1. Biogas Plants

5.1.1.2. Landfill Gas

5.1.1.3. Fermentation

5.1.2. Thermal Technology

5.1.2.1. Pyrolysis

5.1.2.2. Incineration

5.1.2.3. Gasification

5.1.3. Physical Technology

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Energy Efficient Glass Market By Coating Type, By Glazing Type, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

3D Printing Plastic Market By Type, By Form, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market By Chemical Type (Plating Chemicals, Cleaners, Conversion Coating), By Base Material Type (Plastics, Metals, Others), By Industry Vertical (Construction, Transportation, General Industry, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type (Inkjet-based, Extrusion Base), By Ingredient (Fruits and Vegetables, Dough, Proteins, Dairy Products, Sauces, Carbohydrates), By Industry Vertical (Government, Commercial, Residential), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Bioremediation Market By Services (Soil, Wastewater and Oilfield Remediation, Others), By Technology (Phytoremediation, Biostimulation, Bioaugmentation, Bioreactors, Fungal Remediation, Land-Based Treatments) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs