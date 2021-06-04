RICH MORE DeeJay Producer based in Milano.

RICH MORE had the chance to play in the finest Clubs, fashion events and pool parties in Ibiza, Milan, Miami, Las Vegas, Dubai, London, Paris, Moscow, MonteCarlo and St.Tropez.
Dj Competition Finalist at “Mazda The Sound of Tomorrow 2016” TomorrowLand, “Miller Soundclash 2015” Las Vegas, “Movida Corona 2013” Pacha Ibiza.
His top productions have been released by labels including PACHA rec, TIME rec, SONY Music and Spinnin’ Records “Track of the Week”.
RICH MORE’s weekly ALWAYS IBIZA RadioShow have hit radio frequencies on Pacha Radio, FabricLive, BBC Radio 1, Kiss fm, Ibiza Radio and Chik MonteCarlo.His musical choice includes all the nuances of House Genre, influenced by Djs as Martin Solveig, Oliver Heldens, Bob Sinclar and David Guetta.
Its style has modern and warm sounds as the favorite destination of music lovers: Ibiza!