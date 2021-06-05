Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market to Develop New Growth Story | Microsoft, IBM, Magna, Valeo

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Continental (Germany),Alphabet Inc. (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Magna (Canada),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Nvidia Corporation (United States),Valeo SA (France),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/9281-global-artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market

Definition:

Transportation industry is evolving significantly in terms of automations. The automated vehicles requires machine intelligence that is artificial intelligence which refers to computer operated tasks which otherwise have required human intelligence such as decision making and visual perception. Transportation is a vital application area for artificial intelligence, involving the use computer vision, decision making and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully Automated vehicles use AI based systems with the set of hardware such as Lidar, RADAR sensors, Video Cameras and many others. Thus, such a wide scope applications will lead to increase the demand for AI in transportation in forecasting years.

Market Trends:

Upsurging Strategic Alliances with other key players to Gain Competitive Edge

Introduction to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Safe and On Time Movement of Goods and Cargo

Minimizes Operational Cost as well as Increases Efficiency of the Vehicles

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Highly Automated Trucks

Adoption of AI may Reduce Driver Fatigue and Avoid Potential Accidents

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Semi & Full-Autonomous, HMI, Platooning), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, NLP), Process (Data Mining, Image Recognition, Signal Recognition), Offering (Hardware, Software)

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/9281-global-artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market

Geographically World Artificial Intelligence in Transportation markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Artificial Intelligence in Transportation markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

…………….

Buy this research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=9281

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Asia.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]