Biopower Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Orsted, Dalkia, Ameresco, Enerkem

Biopower refers to electricity generated from the burning of biomass. Biomass can be readily available plant and animal matter. Locally grown energy supplies that include everything from cotton stalks, hay, wheat straw, switchgrass, peanut hulls, wood chips, bark, logging residue, swine waste and poultry litter as a fuel source for biopower. Biopower is the largest source of non-hydro renewable energy in the world and as of May 2005, there were over 7,800 megawatts of biomass power capacity in 350 locations in the United States, according to the United States Department of Energyâ€™s office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE).

The latest study released on the Global Biopower Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Biopower market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany),Schmack Biogas GmbH (Germany),Weltec Biopower GmbH (Germany),Biopower Operations Corporation (United States),Orsted A/S (Denmark),Dalkia (France),ElectraTherm (United States),Ameresco (United States),Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (United States),Enerkem Inc. (Canada)

Market Trends:

Renewable, Sustainable, and Clean Solution for Power Generation

Efficient and Improved Biomass Cook Stoves

Market Drivers:

Favorable government regulations regarding renewable sources of energy and development in technology are the key driving factor for the market. Also. It stimulates rural economic development by creating new sources of income, new jobs, and new uses for agricultural and forestry products and wastes.

Less Dependency on Foreign Oil and Ensuring Safer Communities

Cost-Effective Solution and Offers Important Environmental Improvements

Market Opportunities:

Technologies presently at the research and development stage, such as Whole Tree Energyâ„¢, integrated gasification fuel cell systems, and modular systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The Global Biopower Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Biogas, Biomass), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Technology (Direct Combustion, Co-firing, Gasification, Anaerobic Digestion, Pyrolysis, Other), Output (Less than 10 MW, 10 MW – 30 MW, More than 30 MW)

Global Biopower market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

