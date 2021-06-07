Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Increasingly favorable reimbursement policies, rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and rapidly increasing geriatric population are some key factors fueling market growth

The global antinuclear antibody test market size is expected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investments for research and development activities and rising awareness about autoimmune diseases are some key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Antinuclear Antibodies (ANA) are antibodies that are produced by an individual’s immune system when it is unable to differentiate between self-cells and foreign particles. These are called antinuclear antibodies as they directly target nucleus of the cell. An antinuclear antibody test is used to detect presence of antinuclear antibodies in the blood. Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, Sjogren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus is a major factor boosting demand for antinuclear antibody test kits. Rising investments and research on developing advanced products, government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and healthcare insurance schemes are key factors further supporting global market revenue growth.

The Antinuclear Antibody Test market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Antinuclear Antibody Test market. The global Antinuclear Antibody Test market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Companies Operating in the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market and profiled in the report are:

Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Reagents & Assay Kits

Systems

Software & Services

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

ELISA

Immunofluorescence Assay

Multiplex Assay

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Sjogren’s Syndrome

Scleroderma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Others

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What was the market size of the global Antinuclear Antibody Test market in 2020? At what rate is the market expected to grow over the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Antinuclear Antibody Test market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Antinuclear Antibody Test industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

