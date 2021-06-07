Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2025 | Link AKC, FitBark, Whistle Labs

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Link AKC, FitBark, Whistle Labs , PetPace, Scollar, Wagz, RAWR, KYON, Radio Systems Corporation, WUF Networks,

The report is a significant source of information for investors, shareholders, industry planners, established and existing market players who are striving to improve their footprint in the current Smart-Connected Pet Collars market landscape.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

What is Smart-Connected Pet Collars?

The smart connected pet collar is defined as the device which can easily connect wirelessly to smartphone or iPad through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The main function of smart connected pet collar is to provide complete insights information of your pet such as their location, training activity, and others. In addition, it also provides complete information about movements namely running, jumping, among others. Major factors which affect the growth of the market is rising demand from working individuals for pet monitoring. For instance, according to an article published by the World Bank, more than 57.57% of the total population in the United States was employed in 2010 and it was increased up to 58.94% in 2016. Hence, growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring and increasing usage of smart connected pet collars in various application such as pet and cat are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in future.

In January 2019, the Wagz, Inc. Company has launched go smart door as well as roam smart shields in order to offer the first complete smart pet system. Therefore, this launch has helped the company to expand its product portfolio.

The Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Automatic Smart Feeder, Smart Pet Feeder), Application (Dogs, Cats, Other), Supporting Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS)

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.

Market Trend

Technology advancement in Smart connected pet collars such as the introduction of 3G in pet trackers. It is currently using 3G GPS tracking systems that accurately track movements. In addition, WUF Networks, Inc. (United States) company has introduced 3G

Market Drivers

Rising Concern Regarding the Health of the Pets is affecting the Pet Owner to Make Increased Investment in Pet Care Products

Rising Adoption of Dogs and Cats in Several Households in the United States

Problem Related to Lack of time as well as Hectic Lifestyles of Pet owners

Rising Pet Humanization, as well as Increasing Disposable Income Further, Supports the Adoption of Smart Pet Feeders globally



Market Challenges

Growing Aversion toward Shock Mechanism in Collars

Lack of Awareness of Smart Connected Pet Collars Products

Devices operate on Global Positioning System and Wireless Networks and Consume High Power



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Geographically Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market M&A Activity:

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Get More Information about Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market

Chapter 3 – Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Smart-Connected Pet Collars Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

Note: If you have any special requirement, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport