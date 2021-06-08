RFID Market 2021 – COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2028

“The RFID market was valued at USD xx million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% during the forecast period (2021 – 2028).

The RFID market report offers a comprehensive study of the market incorporating various segments such as product, application, end users and regions. The report provides quantitative and qualitative insights of all market segments on global, regional and country level. The quantitative information includes market sizing in terms of revenue and/or volume for the period 2017 to 2028.

The market sizing across all the segments will help in providing comprehensive and exhaustive outlook of the market. Moreover, the qualitative analysis including market drivers, market dynamics, Porters five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis will support the comprehension of market estimates. Additionally, the catalogue of key industry players coupled with vendors list, and company share analysis provides the complete understanding of competitive landscape of the market.

The report would also offer exhaustive analysis of current pandemic’s (COVID-19) impact on the market dynamics. The section will cover following pointers:

• Reaction to crisis by the companies, buyers, and suppliers

• Post crisis trends and consumer behavior

• Implication of pandemic on current market dynamics

Segment analysis of the report offers complete market estimates for all the given categories of product or service. Every segment includes market values for historical period 2017 – 2028 along with future market projections for forecast period 2021 – 2028.

The report further dives into regional analysis of the market wherein the report includes the country-wise analysis of the market vis-à-vis all the segments related to the market. The section offers market figures in each major country across every regional market. Moreover, the section helps in getting overview of largest and fastest growing region and country, and also presents comparative analysis of segment analysis across regions.

The RFID market report encompasses following key industry players:

Datalogic

Honeywell International

Zebra Technologies

Acreo Swedish ICT

Alien Technology

Avery Dennison

Checkpoint Systems

CipherLab

CoreRFID

FEIG ELECTRONIC

Fujitsu

GAO RFID

Impinj

ORBCOMM

Quantum Resources

Mojix

Mobile Aspects

Nedap

RFID4U

RF Ideas

Skytron

JADAK Technologies

Solstice Medical

Smartrac

Stanley InnerSpace

SATO VICINITY

TAGSYS RFID

Terso Solutions

Tellago

TIBCO Software

Tyco Retail Solutions

Thinfilm

ThingMagic

Unitech Electronics

WaveMark

Xterprise

The RFID market report has been segmented into following categories:

By Type

Passive RFID

Active RFID

By Application

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Security and Access Control

Sports

Others

Note – Market information for all above segments will be covered for all the following regions and countries given below.

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• UK

• Italy

• Germany

• France

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

Middle East & Africa

”