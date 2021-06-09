Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Market Rewriting it’s Growth Cycle

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 42 pages on title ‘Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 – Asia Leads Globally in Terms of Ethylene Capacity Additions’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Exxon Mobil, and The National Petrochemical Co

Summary

Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 – Asia Leads Globally in Terms of Ethylene Capacity Additions

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 188.43 mtpa in 2019 to 311.32 mtpa by 2030. Around 165 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ethylene capacity growth by 2030, followed by the US and India.

Scope

– Global ethylene capacity outlook by region

– Ethylene planned and announced plants details

– Global ethylene capacity by feedstocks

– Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally

– Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, Exxon Mobil, and The National Petrochemical Co

1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Major New Plant Announcements

2.3. New Plant Cancellations

2.4. Key Stalled Plants

2.5. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2020

2.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2019

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Ethylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethy

