Brazil Wind Power Analysis Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2021

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 66 pages on title 'Brazil Wind Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2020' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies.

Summary

Brazil Wind Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2020

Summary

“Brazil Wind Power Analysis – Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2020” is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Brazil. The research details renewable power market outlook in Brazil (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Brazil wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope

The report analyses Brazil renewable power market and Brazil wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the country’s renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the country’s wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the country’s wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's wind power market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.

Engie Brasil Energia SA

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Companhia Paranaense de Energia SA

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2019

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

1.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

1.4 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Brazil, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3. Wind Power Market, Brazil

3.1 Wind Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Wind Market, Brazil, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2019

3.5 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Influences on Economy and Environment

3.6 Wind Market, Brazil, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.7 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Manufacture and Trade

3.8 Wind Market, Brazil, Plant Based Analysis

3.9 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Deal Analysis, 2019

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Brazil

….Continued

