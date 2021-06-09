Global Oral Drug Packaging Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

The global Oral Drug Packaging Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the oral drug packaging market include Amcor plc, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Inc., Schott AG, AptarGroup Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Ball Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., IntraPac International LLC, Wihuri Group, and Sonoco Products Company. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global oral drug packaging market is forecasted to grow at a robust rate in the forthcoming years. The growing global burden of diseases, the expanding aging population, and easy accessibility to oral drugs are factors steering market growth. Rising chronic diseases and improving the healthcare industry in developing and underdeveloped regions also contribute to market growth. The global oral drug packaging market has skyrocketed since last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market is witnessing new waves with a rise in oral drug product launches and growing approvals by regulatory. However, the market is experiencing hindrance due to the increasing demand for anti-counterfeit drug packaging technologies.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of oral drug packaging . The growth and trends of oral drug packaging industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Oral Drug Packaging market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Raw Material

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Aluminium foil

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottle Packaging

Blister Packaging

Container Packaging

By Product Form

Solid form (Capsules, Chewable tablets or lozenges, Powder)

Liquid form (Drops, Syrups, Solutions)

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the oral drug packaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

