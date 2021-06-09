Liquid Polybutadiene Market 2020 Size, Growth Factors & Forecast Report to 2027

Liquid Polybutadiene Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the liquid polybutadiene market include Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Total SA, and Versalis Spa. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global liquid polybutadiene market is projected to emerge with its increasing use for coating formulation, rubber manufacturing, adhesives & sealants, and polymer modification. Liquid polybutadiene offers many fundamental properties and can contribute to exceptional performance benefits in various applications when incorporated into end formulations. The flourishing trend of manufacturing paints and coatings with low or zero solvent content is estimated to create new opportunities for the market. This is because liquid polybutadienes (LPBds) are highly reactive hydrocarbon polymers formulated into solvent-free or low-solvent coating formulations. Rising research activities are anticipated to explore its potentials in many applications. However, fluctuating raw material price and limited research on liquid polybutadiene are hindering the market growth.””

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry's structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Liquid Polybutadiene market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Application

Rubber Manufacturing

Adhesives & Sealants

Polymer Modification

Coating Formulations

Others

By End Use

Paints & Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives

Construction

Printing & inks

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the liquid polybutadiene market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

