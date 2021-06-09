All You Need to Know about Examsnap Microsoft MS-101 Exam and Intended Certification 

Microsoft is a globally recognized name that has been renowned for decades for its contribution to the advancement of technology as a whole. With iconic Windows operating systems, Certbolt Microsoft Office, innovative Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology, and a host of other products and services, Microsoft is a tech giant that has had a huge impact on not just the IT industry, but the world as a whole.

Microsoft 365

Simply put, Microsoft 365 is a product that includes Microsoft Office applications, a host of cloud services, and a robust security system. This collection of applications is intended to raise the productivity of an individual or an organization while encouraging innovation. As of now, Microsoft 365 is one of the most popular and effective cloud productivity services with over 258 million monthly active users worldwide. A vast number of individuals and organizations all around the world are utilizing it and it will continue to grow as Microsoft expands and develops further. With this increase in usage, the requirement arises for skilled professionals to manage these services. Thus, to cater to this demand, Microsoft provides a range of certifications that you can undertake to become an accredited specialist in their services. Becoming certified will definitely establish you as a subject matter specialist and open up a world of opportunity for you to pursue.

What Should You Know about MS-101?

This Microsoft assessment is based around the three main elements of Microsoft 365 enterprise administration, namely, implementing modern device services, Microsoft 365 compliance management, and security implementation. In particular, MS-101 is intended for Microsoft 365 Enterprise Administrators who manage Microsoft 365 services. Candidates are required to have a practical understanding and knowledge about them and should have been administrators for a minimum of one Microsoft 365 workload. Prior knowledge in networking, server administration, and IT fundamentals is also required to be considered for this test. Also, it’s to be mentioned that MS-101 exam is only one of the two prerequisite exams that you will have to complete to achieve the Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert certification. The other necessary assessment to fully obtain such a credential is coded MS-100. At last, in order to sit for either of these tests, you will first need to comply with the requirements that the vendor set for you to accomplish. Thus, you should possess at least one out of the five Microsoft badges that are listed on the certification official page.

Conclusion

Currently, Microsoft 365 is one of the most popular cloud productivity services in the world and it will continue to grow in scale with time. What is more, this service presents ideal professional opportunities for individuals who are pursuing a career in the IT industry. So, becoming certified as an Enterprise Administrator Expert is a sure-fire way of boosting your career and expanding your horizons. With the Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert certification, you will be closer to your goal than ever.