Bio Cans Market Size, Growth & Global Forecast Report to 2027

Bio Cans Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the bio cans market include Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi plc, WestRock Company, NatureWorks LLC, Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd, Amcor plc, Total Corbion PLA, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Novamont S.p.A., and Arkema S.A. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Mounting waste burden, growing initiatives towards sustainability, and growing awareness about the benefits of bio cans drive the global demand. Bio cans are gaining attention, both from the government as well as industry and consumers. Growing concern regarding environmental protection, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly plastics, and significant government initiative towards eco-friendly solutions adoption further propels the demand for bio cans. Sound improvements in the performance, quality, and production technologies are estimated to create new opportunities. However, limited raw material sources and high production costs are limiting the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Bio Plastics (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Starch blends, Others)

Paper

By Packaging Format

Single-Use Packaging

Reusable Packaging

By End-Use Industry

Beverage

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Processed Food

Homecare & Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the bio cans market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

