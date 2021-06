Holle, AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Fineboon, Redwood Hill Farm and Creamery, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd, Woolwich Dairy, The Good Goat Milk Company, FIT Company, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., BAI Yue Group, Groupe Lactalis, Hay Dairies, Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC), Delamere Dairy, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, Goat Partners International, Summerhill Goat Dairy, Granarolo Group, Stickney Hill Dairy, Kavli, VitaGermine, ,