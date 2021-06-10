Construction Fabrics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in the growth of the construction industry across the globe are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Construction Fabrics during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.47 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced construction fabrics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Construction fabrics market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The study covers the in-depth analysis of construction fabrics and discusses about various types of construction fabrics used in several sectors. Construction fabrics is a general term describing geotextiles in applications. Construction fabrics consist of three different types of geotextiles and applications used in construction projects. Recent acquisition of the equity capital of Kirson Industrial Reinforcements GmbH, a major manufacturer of reinforcement scrim and combination products of scrim and nonwoven fabrics by Saint Gobain, one of the leading construction fabrics company. Increase in the demand for commercial spaces such as banking, financial services, rising urbanization and industrialization are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Also, increasing commercial infrastructures and construction of eco-cities with vertical gardens has led to growth in the construction fabrics industry. However, problems related to disposal of waste and availability of inexpensive substitutes are the major hindrances to the construction fabrics market.

Asia pacific region is estimated to become the highest growing market for construction fabrics due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the major countries such as India, China. It is expected to hold 32.8% of the total market share. Low labor cost and easy availability of resources are also few of the primary reasons to rise in the market share.

Due to enormous rural population and underdevelopment, African countries and Latin American countries hold the lowest construction fabrics market share of 1.6%. On the other hand, North America has the 24.2 % of the total market share.

The European market accounts for the highest share in the global construction fabrics market i.e. 42.4%.

The construction fabrics has been classified into five types on the basis of materials such as PVC ( polyvinyl chloride), PE (polyethylene), PP(polypropylene), PTFE(polytetrafluoroethylene), ETFE(ethylene tetrafluoroethylene).

ETFE segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7 during the forecast period. ETFE is a fluorine-based plastic polymer which is used in the production of innovative and lightweight substitute to glass panels. It is widely used as the material of choice in modern structures mainly for outdoor spaces in a series of climatic conditions.

PVC is estimated to witness the second highest market share of 29.7% followed by ETFE whereas the PP segment accounts for the lowest market share.

The tensile architecture is expected to lead the construction fabrics market with the total market share of 66.2% during the forecast period. Tensile architecture which work on the principles of tensile stresses provides ease of pre-fabrication, flexibility, capability to cover long spans. On the other hand, facades and hoardings & signages hold the lowest market share of mere 1.6%.

Key players in the construction fabrics market include Sioen Industries NV, Hiraoka & Co. Ltd, Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Hightex Gmbh, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Serge Ferrari, and Saint-Gobain.

Due to increasing urbanization and industrialization, number of new firms are entering into construction fabrics market posing a great threat to the existing players of the construction fabrics market. This has forced the current construction fabrics sellers to come up with new products with minimum cost.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the construction fabrics market on the basis of type, material, application and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Needle punched nonwoven

Woven monofilament

Woven slit

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PVC

PE

PP

PTFE

ETFE

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tensile architecture

Awnings

Canopies

Scaffoldings nets

Facades

Hoardings and signages

