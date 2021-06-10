Impact of COVID-19 on Street and Roadway Lighting Market Sizing Forecast with Share, Segmentation Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions, Future Prospects and Growth Potential 2021-2026

“ At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Street and Roadway Lighting industries have also been greatly affected.

In the past few years, the Street and Roadway Lighting market experienced a growth of 0.0481225910928, the global market size of Street and Roadway Lighting reached 7210.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about 5700.0 million $ in 2015.

From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Street and Roadway Lighting market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Street and Roadway Lighting market size in 2020 will be 7210.0 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.

As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Street and Roadway Lighting market size will reach 10940.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.,

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.

