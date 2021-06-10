Industrial Water Chillers Market Top Companies Growth 2021-2026 | Johnson Controls, Bosch, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin, Lennox, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers, Thermal Care, SMC

”

The Industrial Water Chillers market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Industrial Water Chillers market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Industrial Water Chillers market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Industrial Water Chillers market research report.

Post-COVID Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Industrial Water Chillers market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Industrial Water Chillers market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Industrial Water Chillers market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Industrial Water Chillers market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Industrial Water Chillers market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Industrial Water Chillers market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2021:

Johnson Controls, Bosch, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Carrier, Parker Hannifin, Lennox, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, EcoChillers, Thermal Care, SMC, Dinkin (McQuay), Lytron Chillers, Mammoth, Toshiba, Advantage Engineering, Mitsubshi, Filtrine, Fluid Chillers, Budzar Industries, Legacy Chiller Systems USA, Cold Shot Chillers, General Air Products, Dry Coolers, Orion Machinery, TOOL-TEMP AG

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Industrial Water Chillers market and each is dependent on the other. In the Industrial Water Chillers market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Industrial Water Chillers’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

By Different Compressors, Screw Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers, Others, By Condensers, Water Cooled Chillers, Air Cooled Chillers, Evaporative Cooled Chillers

Applications Segments:

Medical, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Plastics & Rubber, Metal forming, Food Processing, Others

Market Regions

The Industrial Water Chillers international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Industrial Water Chillers market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Industrial Water Chillers market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Industrial Water Chillers market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Industrial Water Chillers market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Industrial Water Chillers market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Industrial Water Chillers market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Industrial Water Chillers market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Industrial Water Chillers Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industrial Water Chillers Industry

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Industrial Water Chillers

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Industrial Water Chillers

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Industrial Water Chillers

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Industrial Water Chillers Market by Different Compressors

3.1 By Different Compressors

3.1.1 Screw Chillers

Table Major Company List of Screw Chillers

3.1.2 Centrifugal Chillers

Table Major Company List of Centrifugal Chillers

3.1.3 Reciprocating Chillers

Table Major Company List of Reciprocating Chillers

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 By Condensers

Table Major Company List of Water Cooled Chillers

Table Major Company List of Air Cooled Chillers

Table Major Company List of Evaporative Cooled Chillers

3.3 Market Size

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Different Compressors, in USD Million

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2016-2020, by Different Compressors, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Different Compressors, in Volume

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2016-2020, by Different Compressors, in Volume

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Condensers, in USD Million

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2016-2020, by Condensers, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Condensers, in Volume

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2016-2020, by Condensers, in Volume

3.4 Market Forecast

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Different Compressors, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Different Compressors, in Volume

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Condensers, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Condensers, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Johnson Controls (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Johnson Controls Profile

Table Johnson Controls Overview List

4.1.2 Johnson Controls Products & Services

4.1.3 Johnson Controls Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson Controls (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Bosch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Bosch Profile

Table Bosch Overview List

4.2.2 Bosch Products & Services

4.2.3 Bosch Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bosch (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Profile

Table Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Overview List

4.3.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Products & Services

4.3.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Carrier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Carrier Profile

Table Carrier Overview List

4.4.2 Carrier Products & Services

4.4.3 Carrier Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Carrier (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Parker Hannifin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Parker Hannifin Profile

Table Parker Hannifin Overview List

4.5.2 Parker Hannifin Products & Services

4.5.3 Parker Hannifin Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Parker Hannifin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Lennox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Lennox Profile

Table Lennox Overview List

4.6.2 Lennox Products & Services

4.6.3 Lennox Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lennox (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Dimplex Thermal Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Profile

Table Dimplex Thermal Solutions Overview List

4.7.2 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Products & Services

4.7.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dimplex Thermal Solutions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 EcoChillers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 EcoChillers Profile

Table EcoChillers Overview List

4.8.2 EcoChillers Products & Services

4.8.3 EcoChillers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of EcoChillers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Thermal Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Thermal Care Profile

Table Thermal Care Overview List

4.9.2 Thermal Care Products & Services

4.9.3 Thermal Care Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thermal Care (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 SMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 SMC Profile

Table SMC Overview List

4.10.2 SMC Products & Services

4.10.3 SMC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SMC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Dinkin (McQuay) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Dinkin (McQuay) Profile

Table Dinkin (McQuay) Overview List

4.11.2 Dinkin (McQuay) Products & Services

4.11.3 Dinkin (McQuay) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dinkin (McQuay) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Lytron Chillers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Lytron Chillers Profile

Table Lytron Chillers Overview List

4.12.2 Lytron Chillers Products & Services

4.12.3 Lytron Chillers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lytron Chillers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Mammoth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Mammoth Profile

Table Mammoth Overview List

4.13.2 Mammoth Products & Services

4.13.3 Mammoth Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mammoth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Toshiba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Toshiba Profile

Table Toshiba Overview List

4.14.2 Toshiba Products & Services

4.14.3 Toshiba Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Toshiba (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Advantage Engineering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Advantage Engineering Profile

Table Advantage Engineering Overview List

4.15.2 Advantage Engineering Products & Services

4.15.3 Advantage Engineering Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Advantage Engineering (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Mitsubshi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Mitsubshi Profile

Table Mitsubshi Overview List

4.16.2 Mitsubshi Products & Services

4.16.3 Mitsubshi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mitsubshi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Filtrine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Filtrine Profile

Table Filtrine Overview List

4.17.2 Filtrine Products & Services

4.17.3 Filtrine Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Filtrine (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Fluid Chillers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Fluid Chillers Profile

Table Fluid Chillers Overview List

4.18.2 Fluid Chillers Products & Services

4.18.3 Fluid Chillers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fluid Chillers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Budzar Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Budzar Industries Profile

Table Budzar Industries Overview List

4.19.2 Budzar Industries Products & Services

4.19.3 Budzar Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Budzar Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Legacy Chiller Systems USA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Profile

Table Legacy Chiller Systems USA Overview List

4.20.2 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Products & Services

4.20.3 Legacy Chiller Systems USA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Legacy Chiller Systems USA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Cold Shot Chillers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Cold Shot Chillers Profile

Table Cold Shot Chillers Overview List

4.21.2 Cold Shot Chillers Products & Services

4.21.3 Cold Shot Chillers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cold Shot Chillers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 General Air Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 General Air Products Profile

Table General Air Products Overview List

4.22.2 General Air Products Products & Services

4.22.3 General Air Products Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of General Air Products (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Dry Coolers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Dry Coolers Profile

Table Dry Coolers Overview List

4.23.2 Dry Coolers Products & Services

4.23.3 Dry Coolers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dry Coolers (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Orion Machinery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Orion Machinery Profile

Table Orion Machinery Overview List

4.24.2 Orion Machinery Products & Services

4.24.3 Orion Machinery Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Orion Machinery (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 TOOL-TEMP AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 TOOL-TEMP AG Profile

Table TOOL-TEMP AG Overview List

4.25.2 TOOL-TEMP AG Products & Services

4.25.3 TOOL-TEMP AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TOOL-TEMP AG (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Industrial Water Chillers Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Industrial Water Chillers Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Industrial Water Chillers Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Chillers MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Industrial Water Chillers Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Chillers Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Medical

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Medical, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Medical, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Chemical & Pharmaceutical, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Chemical & Pharmaceutical, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Plastics & Rubber

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Plastics & Rubber, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Plastics & Rubber, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Metal forming

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Metal forming, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Metal forming, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Food Processing

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Food Processing, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Food Processing, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Others

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Industrial Water Chillers Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Industrial Water Chillers Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Industrial Water Chillers Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Industrial Water Chillers Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Industrial Water Chillers Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Industrial Water Chillers Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Industrial Water Chillers Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Industrial Water Chillers Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Chillers Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Industrial Water Chillers Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Industrial Water Chillers Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

”