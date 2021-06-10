Infrared Patio Heaters Market In-Depth Research Report 2021 | Dimplex , Cukurova , Symo Parasols , Optima Heaters , Fire Sense , Infratech , Lynx , Ambiance , Bromic , Dayva 

”

The Infrared Patio Heaters market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Infrared Patio Heaters market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Infrared Patio Heaters market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Infrared Patio Heaters market research report.

Post-COVID Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Infrared Patio Heaters market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Infrared Patio Heaters market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Infrared Patio Heaters market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Infrared Patio Heaters market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Infrared Patio Heaters market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Infrared Patio Heaters market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2021:

Dimplex , Cukurova , Symo Parasols , Optima Heaters , Fire Sense , Infratech , Lynx , Ambiance , Bromic , Dayva , Endless Summer , Patio Comfort , Solaira

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Infrared Patio Heaters market and each is dependent on the other. In the Infrared Patio Heaters market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Infrared Patio Heaters’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Wall-mounted Infrared Patio Heaters , Freestanding Infrared Patio Heaters , Others

Applications Segments:

Home Use , Commercial Use

Market Regions

The Infrared Patio Heaters international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Infrared Patio Heaters market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Infrared Patio Heaters market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Infrared Patio Heaters market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Infrared Patio Heaters market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Infrared Patio Heaters market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Infrared Patio Heaters market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Infrared Patio Heaters market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Infrared Patio Heaters Industry

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Infrared Patio Heaters

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Infrared Patio Heaters

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Infrared Patio Heaters

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Infrared Patio Heaters Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Wall-mounted Infrared Patio Heaters

Table Major Company List of Wall-mounted Infrared Patio Heaters

3.1.2 Freestanding Infrared Patio Heaters

Table Major Company List of Freestanding Infrared Patio Heaters

3.1.3 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Dimplex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Dimplex Profile

Table Dimplex Overview List

4.1.2 Dimplex Products & Services

4.1.3 Dimplex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dimplex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Cukurova (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Cukurova Profile

Table Cukurova Overview List

4.2.2 Cukurova Products & Services

4.2.3 Cukurova Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cukurova (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Symo Parasols (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Symo Parasols Profile

Table Symo Parasols Overview List

4.3.2 Symo Parasols Products & Services

4.3.3 Symo Parasols Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Symo Parasols (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Optima Heaters (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Optima Heaters Profile

Table Optima Heaters Overview List

4.4.2 Optima Heaters Products & Services

4.4.3 Optima Heaters Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Optima Heaters (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Fire Sense (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Fire Sense Profile

Table Fire Sense Overview List

4.5.2 Fire Sense Products & Services

4.5.3 Fire Sense Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fire Sense (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Infratech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Infratech Profile

Table Infratech Overview List

4.6.2 Infratech Products & Services

4.6.3 Infratech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Infratech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Lynx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Lynx Profile

Table Lynx Overview List

4.7.2 Lynx Products & Services

4.7.3 Lynx Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lynx (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Ambiance (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Ambiance Profile

Table Ambiance Overview List

4.8.2 Ambiance Products & Services

4.8.3 Ambiance Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ambiance (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Bromic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Bromic Profile

Table Bromic Overview List

4.9.2 Bromic Products & Services

4.9.3 Bromic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bromic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Dayva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Dayva Profile

Table Dayva Overview List

4.10.2 Dayva Products & Services

4.10.3 Dayva Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dayva (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Endless Summer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Endless Summer Profile

Table Endless Summer Overview List

4.11.2 Endless Summer Products & Services

4.11.3 Endless Summer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Endless Summer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Patio Comfort (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Patio Comfort Profile

Table Patio Comfort Overview List

4.12.2 Patio Comfort Products & Services

4.12.3 Patio Comfort Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Patio Comfort (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Solaira (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Solaira Profile

Table Solaira Overview List

4.13.2 Solaira Products & Services

4.13.3 Solaira Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Solaira (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Infrared Patio Heaters Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Infrared Patio Heaters Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Infrared Patio Heaters MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Infrared Patio Heaters Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Home Use

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Demand in Home Use , 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Demand in Home Use , 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial Use

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Demand in Commercial Use, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Demand in Commercial Use, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Infrared Patio Heaters Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Infrared Patio Heaters Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Infrared Patio Heaters Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Infrared Patio Heaters Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

