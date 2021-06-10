Video Extensometer Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2027

Video Extensometer Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the video extensometer market include AMETEK, Instron, MTS Systems, Tinius Olsen, 3R labo, TestResources, Shimadzu, Point Semantics Corporation (PSC), Analis, Imetrum, and Epsilon Tech. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global video extensometer market will grow owing to the combination of factors including rapid industrialization, growing need to maintain a high quality of product, a soaring trend of a lightweight composite, ongoing research on developing lightweight composites for automotive and aerospace. The capabilities of video extensometers play an essential role in materials testing. The performance improvement, greater flexibility, excellent accuracy, and non-contact features have caused increased use of video extensometer across end-users. Apart from this, video extensometers offers many benefits and provide many advantages compared with conventional contact testing devices, including no influence on the test specimen, suitable for knife-edge slip, no errors due to inertia of moving parts or worn or damaged parts, and damage as a result of energy release at failure. Due to these reasons, end-users have been replacing mechanical extensometers, laser-scanning systems, and strain gauges with the latest video extensometer technology.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of video extensometer. The growth and trends of video extensometer industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the video extensometer market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Sample Type

Metal

Ceramics

Plastics

Composites

Rubber

Textiles

By End Use

Mining

Clinical Research

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Video Extensometer market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

