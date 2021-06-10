Plant Based Bioactives Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plant Based Bioactives Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the plant based bioactives market include Naturex SA, IndenaSpA, Linnea SA, BASF SE, Arboris LLC, Cargill Inc., Dupont De Nemours & Co ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH &Co. KG, Hansen A/S, LIPO Foods, Doehler Group. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising focus towards health betterment, improved immunity, and growing research is stimulating the global plant-based bioactive market. Plant-based bioactive fortified food is an efficient energy source for people having diabetes and other heart problems. Proliferating use in medicine and no or minimal signs of side effects after consumption have caused increased usage of plant-based bioactive in dietary supplements and other nutraceutical applications. Growing penetration scope in personal care applications due to increasing consumer spending on vegan cosmetics and other personal care products further fuels market growth. In contrast, different classes of plant compounds, like phenolics, flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids, and their potential pharmacological applications are currently being explored. New findings and recent advances appear to have opened new market opportunities.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of plant based bioactives. The growth and trends of plant based bioactives industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the plant based bioactives market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Source

Fruits & Vegetables

Plants

Legumes

Others

By Application

Flavonoids

Phenolic Acids

Alkaloids

Saponins

Polysaccharides

Others

By End-Use

Functional Foods & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Plant Based Bioactives market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

