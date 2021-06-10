Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market was valued at USD 12.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3 %. The study discusses the increased adoption of the diagnosis of respiratory syncytial virus, due to the significant increase in the number of RSV infections, with the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic tests for PoC for the diagnosis of infections. Demand for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic is fueled by increase in demand of minimal to completely invasive testing technique, and increasing approval of RSV kits and diagnostic tests. Unpredicted climate changes as well as polluted climate has increased the incidences of pulmonary diseases such as pneumonia, bronchiolitis etc. These factors are expected to stimulate market demand for infectious disease testing such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic. A wide range of diagnostic tests for Respiratory Syncytial Virus are available, including molecular diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, rapid tests, serological tests and rapid immunological tests. Various players are majorly focused on combining these technologies and rapid immunoassays to develop the best approach to diagnose RSV infections. It is also anticipated that the increasing incidence of pneumonia in children will stimulate the demand for RSV testing.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Biomérieux, Becton-Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market on the basis of Diagnostic Technology, end users and region:

Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Kits and Assays

Instruments

Others

Immunoassay

Molecular Diagnostic

Monoclonal Antibodies

Flow Cytometry

Diagnostic Imaging

Chromatography

Gel Microdroplets

Others

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Physician Office

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Nursing Homes

Further key findings from the report suggest

Immunoassay type of diagnostic technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% and accounted 29.3% of the global market share in 2018

Home care end use is expected to achieve great growth in the market as the facility provide convenience and reduces the visiting fees to the hospital

According to statistics provided by WHO, about 120 million cases of pneumonia in children are expected to be diagnosed every year among that around 10% faces severe stage of childhood pneumonia.

According to the global population indicator, more than 88 billion births were reported in 2015, or about 250 births per minute. Of these, more than 2.8 million babies die in the first month due to infection and lack of detection of babies in such conditions.

According to the article published in the Journal of Pediatrics, each of the three cases of lower respiratory infection is caused by RSV, which generates an incidence rate of infection of about 30.0% in the Columbia region.

North America dominated the respiratory syncytial virus diagnosis market in 2018 accounted for 43.4% of the global respiratory syncytial virus market, due to the increasing incidence of respiratory infections and increased infant population during the prognosis period.

The diagnostic market for Respiratory Syncytial Respiratory Virus in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the most substantial growth over the forecast period due to the high density population and the rapid rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases. China, India, Japan and Malaysia are expected to be the most dynamic markets in the region.

