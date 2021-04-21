Control Valve Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Global Control Valve Market is segmented by type, by components, application, and by region. In terms of type, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Globe Valve, Cryogenic Valve. Switches, Actuator, Transducer are the components segment of the Control Valve market. Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining are application segment of Control Valve market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among its various types, globe valves are generally used for controlling. The end part of its structure usually edged for easy maintenance. Also, the control disk can be moved by hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical or mechanical actuators.

Actuators are the key contributing component in control valves market for the forecasted period. Actuators accounted for the largest share of the control valves market in 2017.

Increasing investment in fluid handling technology in oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries is driving the control valve market size. Pharmaceutical industries seek to develop a sophisticated fluid handling system for improving hygiene and also to speed up the process. Oil & gas industries are increasing their investment in the shale gas field as well as pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling which in turn increases the demand for control valves.

North America is dominating the global control valve market with the largest market share due to the presence of high-tech R&D sector in the region to provide extensive control valve automation solution to the industry. Therefore is expected to grow with the highest revenue by 2026 followed by Europe.

AVK Holdin, Burkert Fluid Control Systems, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Company, Goodwin International Limited, Honeywell International Inc., KITZ Corporation, Rotork Plc, Velan Inc., Schlumberger N.V., Swagelok Company, Armstrong International Inc., Metso Corporation, IMI plc, Samson AG, Alfa Laval, Crane Co., Emerson, Neway Valves, Spirax Sarco, The Weir Group Plc., are key players included in the Control Valve market.

The Scope of the Global Control Valve Market:

Global Control Valve Market by Type:

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Globe Valve

Cryogenic Valve

Global Control Valve Market by Components:

Switches

Actuator

Transducer

Global Control Valve Market by Application:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Metal & Mining

Global Control Valve Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Control Valve Report:

AVK Holdin

BÃ¼rkert Fluid Control Systems

Emerson Electric Co

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric Company

Goodwin International Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Rotork Plc

Velan Inc.

Schlumberger N.V.

Swagelok Company

Armstrong International Inc.

Metso Corporation

IMI plc

Samson AG

Alfa Laval

Crane Co.

Emerson

Neway Valves

Spirax Sarco

The Weir Group Plc.