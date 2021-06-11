Enterprise WLAN Service Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Aerohive Networks

WLAN is a workhorse and the heart of your IT infrastructure. It provides wireless connectivity for hundreds, if not thousands, of internal and external users, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. Keeping your WiFi secure, stable, and fast at all times is a big, complicated, and expensive task. WLAN stands for Wireless Local Area Network. WLANs enable wireless network communication over short distances using radio or infrared signals instead of traditional network cabling. They are based on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technologies and can support a range of wireless devices. The modern WiFi that we know today emerged from an old WiFi architecture (the late 90s) in which APs were used as independently configured bridges to access the Ethernet network. This configuration of independent APs was a security and management nightmare for network engineers at the time. There are many options available in designing a wireless network today. One of the most important things to consider, and usually the first decision, is to use a cloud-based solution or an on-premise / controller-based solution. Understanding where each makes the most sense is important, and there are many use cases for either deployment method. In the second quarter of 2020, Cisco’s global enterprise WLAN market share had stood at 44.3 percent, whilst HPE/Aruba ranked second among the various vendors, thus occupying 12.8 percent of the global market. Ubiquiti ranked third, accounting for 7.1 percent of the global enterprise WLAN market in the second quarter of 2020.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Enterprise WLAN Service Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise WLAN Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise WLAN Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems (United States),Aruba Networks (United States),Aerohive Networks (United States),Alcatel-Lucent (France),Hewlett-Packard (United States),Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (United States),Ruckus Wireless (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Netgear (United States),Motorola Solutions (United States)

Market Trends:

The Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) Is Driving the Deployment of Market and Upgrades of Enterprise Networks

Rapid Adoption of Enterprise WLAN Trends, Such As BYOD

Market Drivers:

The Growing Demand for Mobility and Cloud Applications

The Transition of Enterprises and Consumers from Wired To Wireless Networks

Increase in Business and Vertical-Specific Applications

Market Opportunities:

The Advent of IoT Along With the Deployment of WLAN through Cloud

A Rise in Demand for the 802.11 ac Wave 2 Standards

RisingTechnological Advancements Is Expected To Increase WLAN Applications in Numerous Industry Sectors

The Global Enterprise WLAN Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software (Analytics, Security, Management Software)), Application (Telecom & IT, Financial Services, Education, Government, Others), Components (Wireless Access Points, AP Antennas, Wireless LAN Controllers, Multigigabit Switching, Wireless Location Appliance), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services)

Enterprise WLAN Service the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Enterprise WLAN Service Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Enterprise WLAN Service markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Enterprise WLAN Service markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Enterprise WLAN Service Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Enterprise WLAN Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Enterprise WLAN Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Enterprise WLAN Service Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Enterprise WLAN Service; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Enterprise WLAN Service Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Enterprise WLAN Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Enterprise WLAN Service market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Enterprise WLAN Service market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Enterprise WLAN Service market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

