Growth Drivers of Door Hardware Market 2021-2026 based on Key Players (ASSA ABLOY, Hafele, Roto Frank, dormakaba, Siegenia-aubi, Knape and Vogt, etc.), Types and Applications | Affluence

The global Door Hardware market was valued at 7588.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9351 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report on Door Hardware Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Door Hardware market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global Door Hardware Market.

The analyst studied various companies like ASSA ABLOY, Hafele, Roto Frank, dormakaba, Siegenia-aubi, Knape and Vogt, etc. to understand the products and/services relevant to the Door Hardware market. The report includes information such as gross revenue, production and consumption, average product price, and market shares of key players. Other factors such as competitive analysis and trends, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies have been included in the report. This will enable the existing competitors and new entrants to understand the competitive scenario to plan future strategies.

The Door Hardware Market Report Covers Major Market Players as Follows:

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Door Hardware Market Segmentation:

Detailed segmentation of the Door Hardware market, based on type and application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Breakdown by Type:

Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

PVC Door Hardware

Wood Door Hardware

Glass Door Hardware

Breakdown by Application:

Commercial

Residential

Door Hardware Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Door Hardware Market landscape and market scenario include:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The Door Hardware industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Chapters Covered in Door Hardware Market Report Are as Follow:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Forces Door Hardware Market Outlook by Product Type (Current size & future market estimates): Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware, PVC Door Hardware, Wood Door Hardware, Glass Door Hardware Door Hardware Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates): Commercial, Residential Door Hardware Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Includes Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation) Companies considered for the analysis: ASSA ABLOY, Hafele, Roto Frank, dormakaba, Siegenia-aubi, Spectrum Brands, Knape and Vogt, Andersen, Tyman plc, KIN LONG Company, Richelieu Inc., Klein, Allegion, Richards-Wilcox, Marvin Windows & Doors, ABP Beyerle GmbH, SAVIO, L.E. Johnson Products Inc, Masco Corporation, Unison Hardware, INTERSTEEL, Cal-Royal, Hampton

The Door Hardware Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:

What is the estimated size of the market by 2026?

Which segment accounted or a large share of the market in the past?

Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2026?

Which governing bodies have approved the use of Door Hardware?

Which region accounts for a dominant share of the market?

Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market?

