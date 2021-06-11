Market Assessment of eSports Betting Industry: Growth Drivers by Top Players like William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, Pinnacle, and more | Affluence

The global eSports Betting market was valued at 12670 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 20730 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The report on eSports Betting Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the eSports Betting market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global eSports Betting Market.

The analyst studied various companies like William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, Pinnacle, etc. to understand the products and/services relevant to the eSports Betting market. The report includes information such as gross revenue, production and consumption, average product price, and market shares of key players. Other factors such as competitive analysis and trends, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion strategies have been included in the report. This will enable the existing competitors and new entrants to understand the competitive scenario to plan future strategies.

The eSports Betting Market Report Covers Major Market Players as Follows:

William Hill

GVC Holdings

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Betsson AB

Betway

Pinnacle

Bet365

Bet-at-home.com

Unikrn

Betfred

BetWinner

Betvictor

GG.BET

Buff.bet

Intertops

Betcris

Esports Entertainment Group

SBOBET

eSports Betting Market Segmentation:

Detailed segmentation of the eSports Betting market, based on type and application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Breakdown by Type:

League of Legends

Dota 2

CS: GO

Others

Breakdown by Application:

Ages 18-25

Ages 26-30

Ages 31 and Above

eSports Betting Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments Market size & shares Market trends and dynamics Market Drivers and Opportunities Competitive landscape Supply and demand Technological inventions in eSports Betting industry Marketing Channel Development Trend eSports Betting Market Positioning Pricing Strategy Brand Strategy Target Client Distributors/Traders List included in eSports Betting Market

eSports Betting Market landscape and market scenario include:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

The eSports Betting industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Chapters Covered in eSports Betting Market Report Are as Follow:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Forces eSports Betting Market Outlook by Product Type (Current size & future market estimates): League of Legends, Dota 2, CS: GO, Others eSports Betting Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates): Ages 18-25, Ages 26-30, Ages 31 and Above eSports Betting Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Includes Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation) Companies considered for the analysis: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, Betway, Pinnacle, Bet365, Bet-at-home.com, Unikrn, Betfred, BetWinner, Betvictor, GG.BET, Buff.bet, Intertops, Betcris, Esports Entertainment Group, SBOBET

The eSports Betting Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:

What is the estimated size of the market by 2026?

Which segment accounted or a large share of the market in the past?

Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2026?

Which governing bodies have approved the use of eSports Betting?

Which region accounts for a dominant share of the market?

Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market?

