Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR of global orthopedic braces and supports market are; increased awareness about preventive care, feasibility of products and growth in the sector. Furthermore, product launches and technological progressions are likely to fuel the market

The global orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.9% Orthopedic braces and supports are principally used in injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, osteoarthritic care, post-operative care and more. Fundamentally, orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that provide appropriate alignment, posture correction which support the muscles while protecting and steadying several parts of the body mainly including bones, muscles and joints.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors.

Key Companies in the market include:

Bauerfeind AG, Össur Hf, DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, LLC, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, 3M Company, Reh4Mat, and United Ortho, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Unchained Labs, and SETARAM Instrumentation

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region.

Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Soft and elastic

• Hard and rigid

• Hinged braces

• Other braces and supports

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Elbow and Forearm

• Wrist-Hand

• Shoulders

• Ankle and Foot

• Knee

• Spine and Neck

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Injury Rehabilitation

• Injury Prevention

• Osteoarthritis Care

• Post-Operative Care

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Healthcare centers

• Clinics

• Research institutes

• Other

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Report:

• Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

• Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

• Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

• Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

• Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

