Global Travel Insurance Market 2027 : Manufacturers are Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company

Travel Insurance Market 2020 by Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast Report with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis by Value Market Research. The report focuses on defining, describing, and analyzing the market competition landscape, market share, and development plans in the upcoming years. The report also covers demand, market trends, dominant players, driving factors, challenges, and prospects of 2020 to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Travel Insurance include Allianz SE, Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., American Express Company, Travelex Insurance Services, Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd., Aviva PLC, Saga Plc, Bajaj Finserv Limited, China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., China Life Insurance Company Limited., Prudential Financial Inc. and many others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad Travel Insurance has been sub-grouped into the Type, Insurance Cover, Application, End User and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Medical Expenses

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damages

By Insurance Cover

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

By Application

Domestic Travel

International Travel

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Travel Insurance in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary Travel Insurance – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Global Travel Insurance Analysis By Type Global Travel Insurance Analysis By Insurance Cover Global Travel Insurance Analysis By Application Global Travel Insurance Analysis By End User Global Travel Insurance Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Travel Insurance Companies Company Profiles Of Travel Insurance Industry

