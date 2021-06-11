Business Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Airport Technologies Market Stratergies of major industry competitors 2021-2026

Airports are now realizing the need to move to more efficient and less intrusive security in order to reduce the high cost of implementing security and provide travelers with a hassle-free experience. Previously only full-body imaging systems were available at airport checkpoints, but advances in technology have now revolutionized the growth of this industry. These advances are in response to airplane bombs and terrorist activities. Advanced technologies are mainly used in various airport systems like airport communication, airport management systems, digital signage systems, fire brigade, security, and parking systems. This also includes advanced radar systems, land mobile communications, networks for general use, display technologies, control software, check-in systems for passengers, and self-service kiosks.

The Advanced Airport Technologies Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Bosch Security Systems, LLC. (United States),CISCO Systems, Inc. (United States),Collins Aerospace (United States),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Johnson Controls (Ireland),L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (United States),Leidos (United States),Oshkosh Corporation (United States),Rapiscan Systems (United States),Raytheon Technologies (United States),Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States),SAIC (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (United Kingdom),Thales Group (France)

Market Trends:

The Rise in Privatization of Airports

Introduction of Jumbo Aircrafts

Growing Trend in the Usage of Technologies, Like IoT and Other Cloud-Based Applications

The Growing Usage of Digital Signage Systems and Touch-Enabled Kiosks

Market Drivers:

The Rise in the Number of Passengers

A Rise in Security Issues and Illegal Immigration

The Rise in the Number of Airports Undergoing Modernization Programs

Rising Mass Capacity in Airports

Increasing Number of Airlines

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities:

Advancements in the Integration of Smartphones with Bluetooth-Enabled Beacon Technology

Growing Usage of Land Control Systems and GPS Based Approach

A Rise in Use of Avian Radar System Which Tracks the Flying Birds and Displays Real-Time Bird Activity

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Airport Perimeter Security, X-ray Screening, Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), Explosives Trace Detection (ETD), Biological, Radioactive, and Nuclear Detection, Millimeter-Wave Imaging, Canine Screening), Application (Domestic Airport, International Airport), Airport Size (Large, Medium, Small), Location Type (Landside (Vehicular Parking, Security, Advertisement), Airside (Air Traffic Management (ATM), Resource Management, Aircraft Parking & Maintenance), Terminal Side (Building Operations, Baggage Handling, Check-in Systems)), System (Perimeter Fencing, Car Parking Systems, Access Control, Communications Systems, Digital Surveillance, Passenger and Cargo Screening)

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Advanced Airport Technologies Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

