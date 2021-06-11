Growth Drivers of Expanded Polystyrene Market: Industry Insights and Forecast 2021-2026 by Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Flint Hills Resources, Kaneka Corporation, and more

ResearchCMFE has added a new research report on Expanded Polystyrene Market. The study aims to provide a roadmap of the Expanded Polystyrene industry which makes up for the scope of product, market revenue cycle, new opportunities, CAGR, sales volumes, and figures. The market analysts who authored this report have provided detailed information about key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene Market. Market players can use this analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare in advance for future challenges.

The Expanded Polystyrene study report additionally provides analysis on the market share for significant stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the overall scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will contain key product offerings, crucial differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies of top leading players like Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Flint Hills Resources, Kaneka Corporation, and more. The report will additionally cover key agreements, associations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

The Expanded Polystyrene market was estimated at US$ 12.4 billion in 2019 and is probable to grasp US$ 17.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout 2019-2026.

Competitive Landscape Covered in Expanded Polystyrene Market Report:

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect that every key player needs to be understood. The report highlights on the competitive scenario of the Expanded Polystyrene market for knowing the competition at the national and global levels. The market experts also gave an overview of all the top players in the Expanded Polystyrene market, considering important aspects such as business areas, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, the companies are examined in the report based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profit.

The Expanded Polystyrene Market Report Covers Major Players:

Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Kaneka Corporation

LG Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

SABIC

Styrochem

Total S.A.

Ravago Group

Versalis S.P.A

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Unipol Holland BV

Expanded Polystyrene Market Segmentation:

The global market for Expanded Polystyrene is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

Expanded Polystyrene Market Breakdown based on Product Type

White

Grey

Black

Expanded Polystyrene Market Breakdown based on Application

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Others

Expanded Polystyrene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Major Points in Table of Content of Expanded Polystyrene Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2 Secondary Research

1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.3.1 FABRIC Platform

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Expanded Polystyrene Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Expanded Polystyrene Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Expanded Polystyrene Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

And more

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by Application 2019 – 2026

Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Expanded Polystyrene Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Expanded Polystyrene Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Appendix

