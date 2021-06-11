Biomass Pellets Market Poised for Growth; International WoodFuels,Enviva Biomass,Westervelt Renewable Energy

Global Biomass Pellets Market Research Report 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Biomass Pellets Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Drax Biomass (United States),International WoodFuels LLC (United States),Enviva Biomass (United States),Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC (United States),Forest Energy Corporation (United States),New England Wood Pellet (United States),Bio-bean Ltd (United Kingdom),Helius Energy (United Kingdom),MGT Power (United Kingdom),Forth Energy (Australia).

Biomass Pellets Market Overview:

The rise in the use of biomass pellets in the power industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global biomass pellet market. These may be derived from sources such as woody plants, timber industry, sawdust, sugarcane crop, and switchgrass. Biomass Pellet is considered to be a preferred choice compared to others as it displays a homogeneous size which aids the handling and feeding of the biomass pallets to the heating or incineration equipment. The growing demand for renewable energy sources and government initiatives and stringent environmental regulations are propelling the growth of the global biomass pellet market.

If you are involved in the Biomass Pellets industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type (Wood pellets, Pellet fuels, Others), Application (Industrial, Residential), End use (Power generation, Industrial heating systems, Catering & hotel use, Domestic heating systems, Animal bedding, Water adsorbent use, Domestic cooking, Other uses) and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Biomass Pellets Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Biomass Pellets research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020 ; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

What’s Trending in Market:

Growing Adoption of Biomass Pellets as a Fuel by Hotel & Catering Industry

Rapid Depletion of Fossil Fuel and Global Warming Has Shifted the Global Interest from Conventional Energy to Green Energy

Challenges:

Extraction Process of Biomass Pellet

Price Fluctuation

Opportunities:

Projects Are an Attractive Investment Option

Attraction of Projects Co-Investment from International Institution

Using Government Incentives to Advance Production Technologies

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Development of Renewable Energy Sources

Substantial Rise in Consumption of Biomass Pallets at Small Scale

If opting for the Global version of Biomass Pellets Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Insights

According the report, projects in Japan, Europe, U.K, and South Korea and much smaller independent power plant project are forecasted to increase to 24 Billion tons per year to current demand by 2025.



Merger Acquisition

In February 2018, Enviva JV Development Company, LLC, and The John Hancock Life Insurance Company have agreed on a new joint venture, wherein they will invest in wood pellet production. As part of the venture, acquisition of a wood pellet production plant in Greenwood, South Carolina was initiated. The pellets are expected to meet the demands across Southeastern United States.

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Biomass Pellets market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Biomass Pellets near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Biomass Pellets market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Biomass Pellets market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Biomass Pellets;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Biomass Pellets Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Biomass Pellets Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Biomass Pellets Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

