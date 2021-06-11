Growth Prospects of Scandium Oxide Market: Business Outlook 2021-2026 by Scandium International Mining Corp., Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Accela ChemBio Inc., Australian Mines Ltd., Haihang Industry, antaichem.com, and more

ResearchCMFE has added a new research report on Scandium Oxide Market. The study aims to provide a roadmap of the Scandium Oxide industry which makes up for the scope of product, market revenue cycle, new opportunities, CAGR, sales volumes, and figures. The market analysts who authored this report have provided detailed information about key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Scandium Oxide Market. Market players can use this analysis of market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare in advance for future challenges.

The Scandium Oxide study report additionally provides analysis on the market share for significant stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the overall scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will contain key product offerings, crucial differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies of top leading players like Scandium International Mining Corp., Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Accela ChemBio Inc., Australian Mines Ltd., Haihang Industry, antaichem.com, and more. The report will additionally cover key agreements, associations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

The Scandium Oxide market was estimated at US$ 79.2 million in 2019 and is probable to grasp US$ 175.0 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12% throughout 2019-2026.

Competitive Landscape Covered in Scandium Oxide Market Report:

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect that every key player needs to be understood. The report highlights on the competitive scenario of the Scandium Oxide market for knowing the competition at the national and global levels. The market experts also gave an overview of all the top players in the Scandium Oxide market, considering important aspects such as business areas, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, the companies are examined in the report based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profit.

The Scandium Oxide Market Report Covers Major Players:

Scandium International Mining Corp.

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.

Accela ChemBio Inc.

Australian Mines Ltd.

Haihang Industry

antaichem.com

NioCorp Development Ltd.

HuiZhou Top Metal Material Co.,Ltd

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Rare Earth Co., Ltd.

Nanografi Nano Technology

American Elements

ESPI Metals

Rio Tinto

Clean TeQ

Nanoshel

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

Hunan Kunwell Advanced Materials co

Stanford Advanced Materials

RUSAL

Weston Aluminum

Ottokemi

Mincometsal

Alfa Aesar

Platina Resources Limited

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Hastings Technology Metals Limited

Beixin Minerals

Other Notable Players

Scandium Oxide Market Segmentation:

The global market for Scandium Oxide is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

Scandium Oxide Market Breakdown based on Product Type

Scandium Oxide 95% – 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.90%,

Scandium Oxide 99.90% and higher

Scandium Oxide Market Breakdown based on Application

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

Ceramics

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

3D Printing

Others

Scandium Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

